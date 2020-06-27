Sections
Home / Cricket / Roberts slams Hetmyer for pulling out of England tour due to COVID-19 scare

Roberts slams Hetmyer for pulling out of England tour due to COVID-19 scare

Holding, Roberts’ equally illustrious pace bowling partner through the 1970s and 80s, had called the two batsmen’s move “unfortunate”.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 15:31 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer plays a shot during the third and final one-day international cricket match of the series between India and West Indies in Cuttack, India, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP)

West Indies pace legend Andy Roberts has slammed batsman Shimron Hetmyer for opting out of the England tour because of health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with senior pro Darren Bravo, Hetmyer pulled out of the tour of UK and forced the Roger Harper-led selection committee to make some last-minute changes.

“They would have played an integral part of the batting. As much as we don’t like the way Hetmyer has been playing, he is one of the batsmen for the future. But somebody has to get into his head and let him realise that you can’t score runs sitting in the pavilion,” Roberts said in an episode on Michael Holding’s YouTube channel.

ALSO READ: Can’t explain what Rahul Dravid means to me: Cheteshwar Pujara

Holding, Roberts’ equally illustrious pace bowling partner through the 1970s and 80s, had called the two batsmen’s move “unfortunate”.



According to Roberts, the challenge for most West Indies batsmen was they “don’t really train and practise enough to work the ball into gaps. We believe in boundaries.” With the likes of Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder, Oshane Thomas and Shannon Gabriel in charge of the Windies pace attack, Roberts sees a bright future.

“I am glad to see there is a sort of a resurgence in the last couple of months, not years, just the last couple of months - there are some youngsters are coming through and I hope that we don’t try and expect too much off them too soon,” Roberts said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CRPF jawan succumbs to Covid-19, death toll in central force now 8
Jun 27, 2020 15:50 IST
Police called on kids playing football, cops react in sweetest way possible
Jun 27, 2020 15:49 IST
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul over Chinese ‘intrusion’
Jun 27, 2020 15:49 IST
UP Board Result 2020: Yogi govt announces laptop, Rs 1 lakh cash for class 10th, 12th toppers
Jun 27, 2020 15:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.