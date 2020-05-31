Sections
Home / Cricket / Rohit Sharma ‘honoured and humbled’ for Khel Ratna nomination

Rohit Sharma ‘honoured and humbled’ for Khel Ratna nomination

“I am grateful to BCCI, to all my teammates, support staff, fans of the game and my family for sticking by me,” Rohit said in a video posted by BCCI.

Updated: May 31, 2020 18:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Aditya Bhattacharya, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rohit Sharma celebrates his maiden Test century as opener last year. (Getty Images)

India batsman Rohit Sharma, who on Saturday was nominated for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, expressed his gratitude for being shortlisted for the honour by the BCCI.

Also Read | BCCI nominates Rohit Sharma for Khel Ratna honour

“I am extremely honoured and humbled to be nominated by the BCCI for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award which is the highest sporting honour in India. I am grateful to BCCI, to all my teammates, support staff, fans of the game and my family for sticking by me. Thank You very much,” Rohit said in a video posted by the BCCI on Sunday.

Also Read | ‘He has evolved and blossomed’: Laxman explains reasons for Rohit Sharma’s success as IPL captain

The period of consideration is between January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2019. In this while, Rohit has had a stellar run, becoming the first T20I cricketer to score four centuries and hold the record for the most 150-plus scores in ODIs – 8. Besides, since the beginning of 2017, Rohit has the most number of ODI centuries – 18. With 28 hundreds, Rohit is ranked fourth in the all-time leading ODI centurions.

Named the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2019, Rohit became the first player in history to score five ODI centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. He surpassed MS Dhoni to hit the maximum number of sixes in international matches on Indian soil. Later in the year, being assigned the responsibility of opening the batting in Tests, Rohit became the only player to have twin centuries in his maiden appearance as a Test opener.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hooman-cat duo won not just the game but netizens hearts too. Watch
May 31, 2020 19:37 IST
Covid latest: AIIMS, Safdarjung accused of reporting deaths late, Delhi records highest single day spike
May 31, 2020 19:35 IST
Akshay Kumar rubbishes reports of booking an entire plane for sister
May 31, 2020 19:34 IST
Modi 2.0: Dark clouds have engulfed the nation
May 31, 2020 19:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.