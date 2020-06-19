Rohit Sharma is my role model, want to hit the ball like him: Pakistan’s Haider Ali

India's Rohit Sharma celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England, on June 16, 2019. (AFP)

When you have Babar Azam in your country and the likes of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith in the world, it is more than likely you would want to be successful as them and become a household name. But not for Pakistan teenager Haider Ali. While he definitely wants to score tons of runs and win matches for his side but not like the way a Babar Azam, a Virat Kohli, a Steve Smith or a Kane Williamson does. He instead, wants to dominate the bowling like Rohit Sharma. Haider Ali, who earned his maiden call-up for the England tour, on Thursday said India swashbuckling opener India opener Rohit Sharma is his role model because he finishes off the game and he is a real match-winner.

“As far as role models are concerned, mine is Rohit Sharma. I really like him as a player, and want to give the side an aggressive start at the top, and hit the ball cleanly like him,” Haider said in a video press conference.

Ali has played for the Pakistan U19 team and had an outstanding 2019-20 season, following which he earned an emerging contract for the 2020-21 season.

He had a major role to play in Pakistan’s run to the semi-final of the U19 World Cup in 2020. He was the Pakistan’s second most successful batsman with 317 runs against South Africa U19 in June.

Haider’s real claim to fame was however, the PSL season that followed this year’s U19 World Cup.He scored 239 runs in nine matches at a strike-rate of over 158 for Peshawar Zalmi in the unfinished Pakistan Super League 2020. Haider’s ability to score freely earned praise form all quarters and former Pakistan batsman Rameez Raja even compared him with the likes of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam.

Haider, however continues to be in awe of India limited-overs vice captain Rohit Sharma.

“He is a man for all three formats, and he can adapt his game to all three formats. And the thing I like best is when he crosses 50, he moves on to a 100, and then he’s thinking of 150, and even 200. That’s what I want to do: to think about getting big scores, and when I get there, aim for even bigger ones. He finishes the game off for his side, and is a real match-winner,” he added.

This is not the first time Haider has expressed his thoughts of wanting to bat like Rohit Sharma. In March, he had said he idolises Rohit and wants to bat like him.

“My idol is Rohit Sharma. The best thing about him is his strike rate and I want that in my game,” said the 19-year-old Haider Ali in a video with Cricket Pakistan.

Rohit was named the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year and is the first batsman to score four T20I centuries and is the first player to have twin centuries in his maiden appearance as a Test opener.

Haider has scored 645 runs in 7 first-class matches at an impressive average of 49.61. He further talked about his early cricketing days and went on to express his desire to play for Pakistan in all three formats.

“I started my cricket in Attock as a tape-ball player in 2015. In 2016, I began to play hard ball and play for the Under-16 side and then Under-19. In my family, my cousin is the only one who played cricket, and no one else. Watching him, I began to get interested in the sport,” Haider said.

“My aim was to represent Pakistan. My aim is to play all three formats, and my preparation for all three formats is great. Recently in the domestic first-class competition, I did well, and before that there was the U-19 World Cup. I then played the PSL, so I’ve had practice in all three formats. As soon as I get the chance, I’ll give my best,” he added.

Pakistan will play three Tests and as many T20Is against England in bio-secure environment commencing from July 3.

