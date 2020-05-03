‘Rohit Sharma learnt about captaincy from MS Dhoni’: Ambati Rayudu

Chennai Super Kings batsman Ambati Rayudu on Sunday said that Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has learn about captaincy from MS Dhoni. Rohit is currently the most successful captain in the Indian Premier League in terms of titles wins with four trophies to his name. Speaking to sports writer and presener Rupha Ramani on CSK’s Instagram Live session, Rayudu said that Rohit has learnt captaincy from Dhoni.

On being asked the difference in captaincy between Rohit and Dhoni, Rayudu said: “Dhoni has been captain for all of us including MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli and so what ever Rohit is becoming is because of MS Dhoni. He has learnt a lot from him, there won’t be much difference but I think he is going in the right direction.”

He further added that the Mumbai cricketer has a long way to go to achieve the level of success Dhoni attained as captain in his career. “Long way to go for him and to achieve the success of Dhoni but I am sure he will get there,” Rayudu said.

\Meanwhile, Rayudu also talked about fellow CSK teammate Suresh Raina and said that he is sure the left-handed batsman will make a comeback for India.

“He has a lot of cricket left in him..I am putting a bet on it that he would make a comeback for India,” the 34-year-old said.