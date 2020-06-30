Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘Rohit Sharma probably in top 3 or 5 all-time greatest openers’: Former cricketer’s remarkable praise for India batsman

‘Rohit Sharma probably in top 3 or 5 all-time greatest openers’: Former cricketer’s remarkable praise for India batsman

As an opener, Rohit has scored 7148 runs from 140 ODIs at an average of 58.11 with 27 centuries, whereas in T20Is, he’s tallied 2313 runs from 76 innings and slammed four centuries, the most by a player in the format.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 12:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Opener Rohit Sharma celebrates one of his five World Cup centuries last year. (Getty Images)

Former India batsman Kris Srikkanth believes Rohit Sharma is a strong contender to be in the top three or five openers of all time. As an opener, Rohit has scored 7148 runs from 140 ODIs at an average of 58.11 with 27 centuries, whereas in T20Is, he’s tallied 2313 runs from 76 innings and slammed four centuries, the most by a player in the format.

In fact, earlier this year, Rohit became the fastest to 7000 ODI runs as opener, leaving behind Sachin Tendulkar and South Africa’s Hashim Amla

“He is definitely, probably is in the top three or five all-time greatest openers as far as one-day cricket is concerned,” Srikkanth said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

Last year, he was the world’s leading ODI run-getter with 1490 runs. Named the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2019, Rohit became the first player in history to score five ODI centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. He surpassed MS Dhoni to hit the maximum number of sixes in international matches on Indian soil.



“I think I would rate him as one of the greatest all-time one-day openers in world cricket,” Srikkanth said. “What’s the greatest quality in Rohit Sharma is that he goes for these big hundreds and double hundreds, that is something amazing. In a one-day cricket match, you will go 150, 180, 200, just imagine where you are going to take the team to, that’s the greatness about Rohit Sharma.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Israel’s annexation of West bank can only be stopped from within
Jun 30, 2020 12:56 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: India’s ban on 59 apps trends on social media in China and all the latest news
Jun 30, 2020 12:54 IST
Cyberbullying victims’ experiences differ by their emotional ability
Jun 30, 2020 12:56 IST
Doggo likes to hide behind curtains, he just may not be very good at it
Jun 30, 2020 12:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.