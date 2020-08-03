Rohit Sharma responds to Raina’s claim that he is the ‘next MS Dhoni’

India batsman Suresh Raina recently made some comments regarding Rohit Sharma being the next ‘MS Dhoni’ due to his credentials as a captain. Raina has played under both the players in his career, with Dhoni at CSK and with Rohit at the 2018 Nidahas Trophy. He said that he sees shades of the Chennai Super Kings skipper in Rohit.

“I would say he is the next MS Dhoni for the Indian cricket team,” Raina said on The Super Over Podcast.

“I have seen him, he is calm, he likes to listen, he likes to give confidence to the players and on top of that, he likes to lead from the front. When the captain leads from the front and at the same time, he gives respect to the dressing room atmosphere, you know you have it all.

Rohit was then asked about those comments by Raina and how his captaincy differs from others. The Mumbai Indians skipper stated that Dhoni is one of a kind and ‘nobody can be like him’.

“Yes, I heard about that comment from Suresh Raina. MS Dhoni is one of a kind and nobody can be like him and I believe comparisons should not be made like that, every individual is different and has his strengths and weaknesses,” Rohit said in a video on Twitter.

Rohit is the most successful IPL captain in history with 4 titles, one more than Dhoni. The two cricketers often lock horns in the IPL with both their teams regularly fighting it out with each other in the finals. Last year, Rohit’s Mumbai India defeated Dhoni’s CSK in nail-biting final which went right down to the wire.

Rohit has also captained Team India ten times till now. He has an 80% win percentage after leading his team to victory in 8 matches. Both the players will now face each other in the 2020 season of the IPL which starts from September 19.