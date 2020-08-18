Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat, Manika Batra, Mariyappan Thangavelu recommended for Khel Ratna

Cricketer Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat are among four athletes chosen for the country’s highest sporting honour – Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna . Table tennis star Manika Batra and para athlete Mariyappan Thangavelu are the other two athletes who were recommended for the Khel Ratna by the Sports Awards Committee on Tuesday.

This is only the second occasion and first time after 2016 that four players will get the Khel Ratna. In 2016, PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik and Dipa Karmakar were given the award after their stupendous performance at the Rio Olympics. Shooter Jitu Rai was the fourth athlete to get the award.

“The awards this year will be given virtually by President Ram Nath Kovind. The ceremony will be conducted as is being done every year but the awardees will be present online. The awards will be handed later,” informed a source.

Sharma became the fourth cricketer to be honoured with the award. Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have been honoured with the Khel Ratna earlier. Vinesh made a stunning comeback from knee injury that she suffered during the 2016 Rio Olympics, won gold at the 2018 Asian Games and bronze at the World Championships last year, where she also confirmed her places for the Tokyo Olympics. Manika Batra came to prominence in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, winning a phenomenal four medals that included women’s individual and team golds. She also won a bronze medal at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games in mixed doubles. Para high jumper Thangavelu won gold medal at the Rio Paralympics and also won bronze at World Para Athletics Championships last year. He won the arjuna award in 2017.

A host of athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Hima Das, Kidambi Shrikanth and shooter Apurvi Chandela missed out on the Khel Ratna this year.