Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / ‘Role of Hesson-Katich, quite experienced coaches’: Parthiv Patel says Virat Kohli not the only one responsible for RCB not winning

‘Role of Hesson-Katich, quite experienced coaches’: Parthiv Patel says Virat Kohli not the only one responsible for RCB not winning

His India captaincy record is decent, but when it comes to the IPL, since taking charge in 2011, under Virat Kohli, RCB have reached the finals just once. Parthiv, however, feels that blaming the captain alone is unfair.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 06:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Virat Kohli’s RCB were eliminated in the Eliminator. (IPL/Twitter)

There has been a lot of talk about Royal Challengers Bangalore’s failure to win the Indian Premier League title. RCB haven’t been able to win the title since the inception of the league in 2008. They have reached the IPL finals twice but haven’t managed to win the final. In recent years, RCB have been one of the underperforming teams in the league after finishing in the bottom two in two of the three editions.

Also Read | ‘They have to pick that fight’, suggests Zaheer Khan as India-Australia on-field rivalry turns friendly

RCB qualified for the IPL playoffs this season after three years. The much-maligned side impressed initially as they won 7 of their first 10 matches. But a slump in the latter games resulted in the side narrowly qualifying for the playoffs in fourth place.

This has resulted in criticism being thrown onto Virat Kohli for the failure to win the league since he became the captain. RCB’s wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel, however, does not feel that the blame for the team’s failure to win the IPL should be put on Kohli alone.

Also Read | ‘Clarity with the captain is a must’: Former India pacer says desired level of communication not happening in Indian team

“I personally felt that we had a team that could win the tournament. Everyone in the camp felt it. We had all the bases covered. Sometimes the playoff games just don’t go your way. Scoring 130 in a playoff game, we came very close. I thought we fought really hard. But as I said, you can’t just blame the captain. There are a lot of other things as well – there is director of cricket, there is head coach – there are a lot of other things involved in it. To blame the captain is also not true,” Parthiv told cricket.com.

Also Read | ‘The big issue for me for India’: Brad Hogg highlights Steve Smith’s weakness that India are not exploiting

Kohli emerged as RCB’s second-highest run-getter with 466 runs including three half-centuries. After starting the tournament quietly, Kohli found his groove, but it’s his captaincy that has always attracted criticism. His India captaincy record is decent, but when it comes to the IPL, since taking charge in 2011, under Kohli, RCB have reached the finals just once. Parthiv, however, feels that blaming the captain alone is unfair.

“I personally feel he (Kohli) should not be the only one held responsible for RCB not winning. The role of Mike Hesson, Simon Katich – quite experienced coaches, been there and thereabouts. There isn’t just one factor that is responsible. I feel Virat is not the only one who is responsible for RCB not winning,” the wicketkeeper batsman added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP wants early, amicable resolution to farmers’ protests
Dec 01, 2020 22:30 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Dec 02, 2020 05:52 IST
More than half of tests with RT-PCR, positivity rate 6.85%
Dec 02, 2020 01:55 IST
GST collection crosses Rs1 lakh crore mark for 2nd consecutive month in Nov
Dec 01, 2020 16:21 IST

latest news

Jones seals progress for depleted Liverpool with win over Ajax
Dec 02, 2020 07:17 IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly tells Jasmin he came on the show to win her
Dec 02, 2020 07:15 IST
Covaxin phase 3 trial in Kolkata from today, TMC minister may get first shot
Dec 02, 2020 07:14 IST
India vs Australia: Run machine Steve Smith revved up
Dec 02, 2020 07:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.