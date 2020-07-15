Sections
Joe Root to replace Denly for England in 2nd Test against West Indies

Denly made 18 and 29 in his two innings at the Rose Bowl, and was fighting with Zak Crawley to keep his spot for the second test at Old Trafford.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 19:51 IST

By Associated Press, Manchester

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 29: Joe Root shines the ball with his sleeve during day four of the Fourth Test Match in the 2017/18 Ashes series between Australia and England at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 29, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Joe Root will take the place of Joe Denly when the England captain returns to the team for the second test against the West Indies starting Thursday. Root missed the first test, which England lost in Southampton, so he could be with his wife for the birth of their second child. Denly made 18 and 29 in his two innings at the Rose Bowl, and was fighting with Zak Crawley to keep his spot for the second test at Old Trafford.

Crawley had England’s highest single score with 76 in the second innings.

Root did not disclose any details about any more possible changes to the team, with fast bowler Stuart Broad pushing for a recall after being dropped for the first Test.

