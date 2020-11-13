‘Rs 10 crore cheerleader proved costly for KXIP’: Virender Sehwag lists his five flops of IPL 2020

The Indian Premier League 2020 is over and Mumbai Indians won their fifth title. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag remained quite active throughout the tournament and expressed interesting view points on teams, player and matches. Now that the tournament has come to a close, Sehwag posted a video on Facebook in which he spoke about some of the big names who failed to live up to their billing in IPL 2020.

Sehwag, speaking in the video ‘Viru Ki Baithak’, said that the players he is including in the list are not in any particular order. In his list, the fomrer India opener included Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Aaron Finch, Kings XI Punjab’s Glenn Maxwell, Kolkata Knight Riders’ Andre Russell, Chennai Super Kings’ Shane Watson and RCB’s Dale Steyn.

“Aaron Finch, I gave him my name as a nickname, thinking he would be Viru to Thakur Kohli. Instead, it looks like the Bangalore curse affected him badly and the engine of his batting stalled this season,” Sehwag said.

“Andre Russell’s muscles remained lazy this season and slept after giving us hopes in every innings. Because of that Kolkata didn’t make it to the playoffs this season,” he added.

“Shane Watson, the Chennai fans and we had high hopes from this Diesel Engine but in this season, even after many kickstarts, it didn’t start properly and as the season ended he said that the vehicle cannot be pulled any longer and retired it,” he further said.

“Glenn Maxwell. This 10 crore cheerleader proved very costly for Punjab. His IPL routine for the last few years has been of shirking from work but this season he broke that record as well. This is what you call a highly paid vacation,” Sehwag said of the Australian heavy-hitter who had a forgettable season.

“Dale Steyn. There was a time when everyone was afraid of the bullets from the ‘Steyn Gun’ but this season instead of the ‘Steyn Gun’ we got a homemade pipe gun. I could not believe my eyes seeing him getting hit but one thing became clear that we are unlikely to find a buyer for him now in the IPL market,” Sehwag further added.

Meanwhile, the recently-concluded 13th season of the IPL saw a record-breaking 28 percent increase in viewership compared to the last edition.