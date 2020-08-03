RSS affiliate wants BCCI to reconsider IPL’s Chinese sponsorship deals

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has demanded that BCCI must reconsider the decision to allow Chinese phone makers Vivo to sponsor IPL given the strain in India-China ties following the standoff at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. Vivo, the title sponsors of IPL, signed a five-year deal with BCCI worth - 2199 crore in 2017.

SJM, which was at the forefront of the campaign to boycott Chinese goods, has said if the decision is not reversed, Indians should consider boycotting IPL.

National co-convenor of SJM, Ashwani Mahajan said BCCI’s decision is in contravention to the “current mood of the nation”. “The call for boycott of Chinese goods is no longer just a demand from SJM; it is a call that is being supported by citizens in the wake of what transpired between India and China,” Mahajan said.

He said BCCI should be sensitive towards the nation and its security. “Whole world is boycotting China, IPL is sheltering them. They should understand that nothing is above nation.”

The Opposition too has criticised BCCI’s decision. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, “Wither #AatmaNirbharBharatAbhiyan . Welcome back Cricket-China-profiteering and double standards. #BJPExposed”