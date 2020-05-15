‘It depends on...’: Kevin Pietersen says ‘it’s difficult’ for Virat Kohli to break Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 centuries record

India captain Virat Kohli remains constantly under the radar because of his staggering numbers in the international cricket. Kohli has so far scored 43 ODI hundreds, and 27 Test centuries in his career. But he is still 30 tons away from equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s historic feat of 100 international hundreds. The fans, cricketing pundits and current and former cricketers continue to debate whether Kohli could surpass the record. In a recent interview, England cricket legend Kevin Pietersen gave his point of view on the subject.

Speaking in an interview to TimesNowNews.com, Pietersen said that it could be difficult for Kohli because injury factor might play a role in his career.

On being asked “Do you think Virat Kohli can go on to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international tons”, the former England batsman replied: “It’s difficult because of injury and the longevity of Tendulkar’s career.”

Pietersen further said that Tendulkar was much more relaxed than Kohli on the field, and was not playing T20Is for most part of his career.

“Tendulkar wasn’t as emotional when he was in the field and he did not carry the same sort of aggressive attitude on the field. He was a lot more relaxed. It depends on how long Virat Kohli continues to play,” he added.

“Remember, Kohli plays all three forms of the game, plus he plays the IPL. For majority of Sachin Tendulkar’s career, there was no T20 cricket and there was no IPL. So it all depends on how long Kohli plays for,” Pietersen further added.