Sachin Tendulkar and Lionel Messi: Suresh Raina compares two sports' icons

Sachin Tendulkar and Lionel Messi: Suresh Raina compares two sports’ icons

Updated: May 03, 2020 17:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Lionel Messi and Sachin Tendulkar. (HT Collage)

When it comes to cricket, there are only a few players who can match up to Sachin Tendulkar. The former India batsman broke numerous records during his cricketing days, some of which are still unbroken, seven years after his retirement. Tendulkar finished with the highest runs in both ODIs and Test cricket. He also remains the only player in history to register 100 international tons.

Meanwhile, when it comes to football, Argentina forward Lionel Messi is regarded as one of the greatest players of all times. He is the only footballer to have ever won the prestigious Ballon d’Or Award for Best Player of the Year six times.

Speaking in a live Facebook chat with Khaleej Times, India batsman Suresh Raina compared Tendulkar with Messi.

“I am a big fan of Messi. He is so down to earth, Both Sachin and Messi are very good when it comes to taking care of people around them because in sports you need to be really humble,” he said.



“You may be the number one player in the world, but your legacy is very important, You need to show gratitude to everyone,” he added.

Meanwhile, Raina also went on to add that Tendulkar’s calmness on the field helped India in winning the 2011 World Cup trophy. “With Sachin, it’s always about his calmness. It was because of Sachin that we won the World Cup. He was the guy who made everyone in the team believe that we can do that, He was like the second coach in the team,” he said

