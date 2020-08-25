Sections
Home / Cricket / Sachin Tendulkar comes to aid of ailing Ashraf who once fixed his bats

Sachin Tendulkar comes to aid of ailing Ashraf who once fixed his bats

‘Ashraf chacha‘ as he is known in cricketing circles, has been admitted to the Savla hospital since last 12 days due to diabetes and midzone pneumonia related complications.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 20:36 IST

By Press Trust of India,

File image of Sachin Tendulkar (Getty Images)

Ashraf Chaudhary once fixed his damaged bats and now Sachin Tendulkar has taken it upon himself to help the ailing bat repairer who has been hospitalised for considerable amount of time.

‘Ashraf chacha‘ as he is known in cricketing circles, has been admitted to the Savla hospital since last 12 days due to diabetes and midzone pneumonia related complications.

“Tendulkar came forward and has spoken to Ashraf chacha. He has also helped him financially. A major chunk of the finances has been donated by the legendary batsman,” the bat maker’s close friend Prashant Jethmalani, told PTI on Tuesday.

Ashraf has fixed bats of several noted cricketers including Tendulkar, Virat Kohli but fell on hard times due to COVID-19 as both health and business took a beating. He is an ever-present figure inside the Wankhede stadium during international and IPL matches. Even international players like Australian Steve Smith, West Indian Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard have all hit sixes with bats mended by Ashraf Chacha.



The bat maker owns a shop M Ashraf Bro, which is situated at Dhobi Talao in South Mumbai and there have been times when he has repaired bats for free just for his love for the game and the players.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PCB reprimands Saqlain Mushtaq for praising MS Dhoni on his Youtube channel
Aug 25, 2020 21:45 IST
Domestic help decamps with cash, jewellery worth lakhs from hosiery owner’s house in Ludhiana
Aug 25, 2020 21:47 IST
Ludhiana police commissioner bans setting up of stalls on footpaths
Aug 25, 2020 21:41 IST
Neena: ‘If my husband wasn’t nice to Masaba, I wouldn’t have married him’
Aug 25, 2020 21:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.