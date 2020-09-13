Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / Sachin Tendulkar lends support to 560 children from economically weaker background

Sachin Tendulkar lends support to 560 children from economically weaker background

Children from villages Sewaniya, Beelpati, Khapa, Nayapura and Jamunjheel in Sehore district are now getting nourished meals and education with the help Tendulkar’s foundation.

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 20:11 IST

By Press Trust of India,

Sachin Tendulkar has been associated with several initiatives for children (Getty Images)

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has joined hands with an NGO to support 560 tribal children from economically backward section. Tendulkar has partnered with ‘NGO Parivaar’ which has built Seva Kutirs in remote villages in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh.

Children from villages Sewaniya, Beelpati, Khapa, Nayapura and Jamunjheel in Sehore district are now getting nourished meals and education with the help Tendulkar’s foundation. The children are predominantly from Barela Bhil and Gond tribes.

“This initiative by Sachin is testimony to his concern towards tribal children in Madhya Pradesh who have been plagued by malnutrition and illiteracy,” a press release stated.

Tendulkar’s work towards the cause of children, especially those belonging to the marginalised and the not so economically affluent section of the society, is well acknowledged. As a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, Tendulkar has regularly spoken about interventions like ‘Early Childhood Development’.



Tendulkar has been associated with several initiatives for children. Recent amongst these include financial assistance provided by him towards the treatment of children from low economic backgrounds at SRCC Children’s Hospital in Mumbai.

In December 2019, Tendulkar through the ‘Spreading Happiness InDiya Foundation’, set up solar lighting systems to provide green energy to run digital classrooms, equipped with modern means of learning, and sports facility at Shri Gadge Maharaj Ashram School, Bhivali, Mumbai.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
Sep 13, 2020 19:39 IST
PM Modi’s ‘nudges’ had critical effect on Covid battle: Study
Sep 13, 2020 17:49 IST
Listened to me like his own daughter: Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra guv
Sep 13, 2020 17:29 IST
China, Russia key adversaries to existing world order: UK intel official
Sep 13, 2020 16:39 IST

latest news

Tendulkar lends support to 560 children from economically weaker background
Sep 13, 2020 20:11 IST
NEET 2020: 85-90 % of over 15 lakh students take exam amid COVID concerns
Sep 13, 2020 20:09 IST
Tuscan GP halted after crashes and two safety cars
Sep 13, 2020 20:02 IST
Taliban-Afgan peace talks: India’s muscle-flexing only for Kashmir, say Valley politicos
Sep 13, 2020 20:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.