Sachin Tendulkar one of the most difficult batsmen I’ve ever bowled to: Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop

For a man renowned for his free-flowing strokeplay and someone who enjoyed hitting fast bowlers over the infield in the early part of his career, India’s Sachin Tendulkar had an incredibly solid technique. His high left elbow while driving through the covers, his bat position while hitting straight down the ground, can easily dominate art galleries and act as a perfect coaching manual for kids aspiring to become batsmen.

Strong off the front foot, dominating off the back foot, crafty off his pads, punishing against fast bowlers, skillful against spinners – Tendulkar is what you call an epitome of batsmanship. Despite playing in an ear where fast bowlers still had a lot of say and the game was not so much about sixes and fours, Sachin stood out with his sheer quality of batting.

No wonder he is often described by many as the best batsman of the modern era and someone extremely difficult to bowl at. In fact, former West Indies fast bowler and currently a renowned commentator Ian Bishop recently revealed that Tendulkar was the most difficult batsman he has ever bowled to.

In a promising career that was marred by multiple injuries, Bishop has come against a lot of great batsmen in the late 80s and the early 90s but for him, Tendulkar stood out because of his technique and ability to hit straight back past the bowler.

“Sachin Tendulkar is one of the most difficult batsmen to whom I have bowled in my career. He always used to hit in the straight lines,” Bishop said in a Star Sports show called ‘Cricket Connected’.

Bishop has played nine matches – four Tests and five ODIs – against Tendulkar and got him out thrice – two of those dismissals being when the batsman was nearing a century.

Tendulkar has retired with batting records that many consider being unbeatable. He has 18426 runs in 463 Tests and 15921 runs in 200 Tests. He is the only man to have scored 100 international centuries – 51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs.