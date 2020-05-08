Sections
Home / Cricket / Sachin Tendulkar recalls stint with Yorkshire in 1992

Sachin Tendulkar recalls stint with Yorkshire in 1992

In 1992, Tendulkar was signed as the county’s first ever overseas player.

Updated: May 08, 2020 21:03 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Indo Asian News Service

Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture of his younger self from his days at Yorkshire (Sachin Tendulkar’s Instagram)

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Friday recalled his days at English County side Yorkshire as a 19-year old, saying the “special” stint helped him gain exposure and gain a better understanding of conditions in England.

“Flashback to my county cricket days. As a 19 year old cricketer, playing for @Yorkshireccc was a special stint as it helped me gain exposure & better understanding of English conditions,” Tendulkar said in an Instagram post on his official handle with two pictures of him at the club.

On May 7, Tendulkar made his debut for Yorkshire against Hampshire in the County Championship at Headingley. Tendulkar, all of 19 then, made history in becoming Yorkshire’s first-ever overseas player after he replaced Australian fast bowler Craig McDermott. The Australian had injured his groin on the eve of the season.

“In Yorkshire’s opening day 250 all out, the teenager, who had previously scored a century on his first-class debut for Mumbai when only 15, hit a fine 86 against an attack including the great Malcolm Marshall,” a summary under Classic Encounters: Tendulkar’s debut, read on The Yorkshire County Cricket Club’s official website, yorkshireccc.com.



“He batted alongside Richard Blakey (72), just one of a number of productive partnerships between the two throughout the summer. It was, therefore, quite ironic that approximately a year later, Tendulkar would score a century in the Test Match against England in Chennai when Blakey would debut.

“Unfortunately for Yorkshire, Kevan James hit a century for Hampshire in their first-innings 397-8 declared before rain prevented play on the final day.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
May 08, 2020 21:45 IST
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
May 08, 2020 20:55 IST
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
May 08, 2020 20:12 IST
NZ players were crying in swimming pool: Inzamam recounts 2002 bomb blast
May 08, 2020 19:53 IST

latest news

Bathinda woman booked for duping in-laws of ₹22 lakh
May 08, 2020 22:07 IST
Sarfaraz Ahmed set to be demoted in PCB’s new central contracts list
May 08, 2020 22:03 IST
India’s envoy-designate to Sri Lanka flies to Colombo with medical supplies
May 08, 2020 21:59 IST
Bharti Airtel launches affordable prepaid plans for Rs 99, Rs 129, Rs 199
May 08, 2020 21:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.