Sections
Home / Cricket / Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet on Stuart Broad’s 500 Test wickets wins hearts

Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet on Stuart Broad’s 500 Test wickets wins hearts

England vs West Indies: Sachin Tendulkar, who had earlier backed Stuart Broad to come good in the second Test, said that the pacer was out on a mission and congratulated the England side for their “emphatic series win”.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 09:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (Getty Images)

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who has been keenly following the England vs West Indies three-match Test series, heaped praise on England fast bowler Stuart Broad for becoming the second England bowler after James Anderson to claim 500 Test wickets. on Day 5, Broad dismissed West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite in 14th over of the West Indies innings to complete the milestone. Brathwaite interestingly, was also Anderson’s 500th Test scalp. After Broad’s achievement this also became the first instance when two bowlers with 500 wickets were playing for the same side in a Test match.

Sachin, who had earlier backed Broad to come good in the second Test, said that the pacer was out on a mission and congratulated the England side for their “emphatic series win”.

Also Read | ‘Sachin was never ruthless, couldn’t convert hundreds into 200s & 300s’

 

“Congratulations to England on their emphatic series win. And like I said earlier, @StuartBroad8 had a spring in his step and was out there on a mission. Congratulations also to him on picking his 500th Test wicket. Terrific achievement! #ENGvWI,” Sachin tweeted.



Broad is now placed at the seventh place in the list for most wickets taken in the Test format. The pacer currently has 500 wickets from 140 Test matches.

Broad, who picked up a 10-wicket match-haul - he had picked up 6/31 in the first innings and returned with 4/36 in the second - in England’s series-clinching 269-run win at Manchester on Tuesday, was adjudged the Player of the Match. The 34-year-old bowler had also played a knock of 62 runs to help England post 369 runs on the board.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2020 LIVE Updates: MSBSHSE to declare class 10 results at mahresult.nic.in
Jul 29, 2020 10:00 IST
Covid-19 death toll in Bihar reaches 269; infection tally climbs to 43,591
Jul 29, 2020 09:58 IST
Trump administration won’t accept new DACA applications
Jul 29, 2020 09:56 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: BMC’s sero-survey finds 57% slum residents of 3 wards have Covid-19 antibodies and all the latest news
Jul 29, 2020 09:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.