Home / Cricket / Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Brian Lara in Dinesh Chandimal’s all-time Test XI

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 15:56 IST

By Asian News International, New Delhi

Virat Kohli (L) and Sachin Tendulkar. (AP)

Amidst the break from cricketing events due to the coronavirus crisis, former Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal revealed his all-time Test XI.

Interestingly, Chandimal listed his Test XI with a condition of selecting players with whom he has played or has seen playing.

Chandimal, who has played 57 Test matches for Sri Lanka, picked two Indian heavyweights, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in his playing XI

The 30-year-old cricketer picked Tendulkar and former England batsman Alastair Cook as the opening pair. The number three spot was bagged by former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara and Kohli was given the number four spot.



The only West Indian player picked by Chandimal was legendary cricketer Brian Lara.

Also, former Sri Lanka cricketer Mahela Jayawardena was named as the captain of the team.

South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis was included to strengthen the middle-order while Dale Steyn was picked to bolster the bowling line up.

Chandimal included three Sri Lankan bowlers Rangana Herath, Chaminda Vaas and Muttiah Muralitharan in the Test squad.

Former Sri Lankan bowlers Vass and Muralitharan have taken 355 and 800 wickets in the longest format of the game, respectively.

