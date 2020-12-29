Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India defeat Australia in Melbourne

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and regular captain Virat Kohli led the way as Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages for Team India after they beat Australia comfortably by 8 wickets in the second Test match in Melbourne. Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane(27*) and debutant opener Shubman Gill(35*) helped India chase down the 70-run target set by Australia on Day 4 to level the four-match series 1-1.

That India’s victory came after a humiliating defeat to Australia in Adelaide and also without the services of regular first XI players like Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami made it more special.

“To win a Test match without Virat, Rohit, Ishant & Shami is a terrific achievement. Loved the resilience and character shown by the team to put behind the loss in the 1st Test and level the series. Brilliant win. Well done TEAM INDIA!,” tweeted Tendulkar.

Regular captain Kohli, who flew back home for the birth of his first child, said it was an amazing effort by Team India and hailed Rahane for his captaincy.

“What a win this is, absolutely amazing effort by the whole team. Couldn’t be happier for the boys and specially Jinks who led the team to victory amazingly. Onwards and upwards from here,” Kohli tweeted.

“Congratulations Team India on a fantastic come back. @ajinkyarahane88’s great captaincy lead to an incredible win. @RealShubmanGill well done, Way to go!” tweeted Suresh Raina.

“WOW!! Incredible comeback. What a win. Fine display of mental strength and character. Congratulations to each and every member of the Squad,” wrote VVS Laxman.

Here are some more Twitter reactions of noted personalities on India’s win in Melbourne

Riding on the back of the confidence from day three, India first dismissed Australia for 200 and then came back to chase the target of 70 in just 15.5 overs.

If one session had cost India the first Test, it was again a session -- which Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja weathered on day two - that saw India bag the second game.

However, the win wasn’t as easy as it shows on paper. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc gave Australia the early wickets to ensure the win won’t be a cakewalk for the visitors.

Starc dismissed Mayank while Cummins sent Pujara back as a small target started looking a little bigger. However, some assured strokeplay from Gill and Rahane calmed the nerves of India’s dressing room.

(With ANI inputs)