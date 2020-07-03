Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, or Rohit Sharma? Wasim Jaffer names India’s ‘best white-ball’ cricketer

Wasim Jaffer is a man of few words. But in those few, he invariably manages to get his message across. The believer of minimum effort and maximum result, Jaffer, was given the hard task to name the best ever white-ball cricketer for India among Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma. Just like his soft touches through the covers and the wristy flicks off the pads, Jaffer gave a direct answer without much deliberation.

Jaffer’s pick for the best white-ball cricketer for India was current captain Virat Kohli. He took Kohli’s name when he was asked to choose among Tendulkar, Kohli, and Sharma in an interview with CricTracker.

Sachin Tendulkar, regarded as one of the best batsmen of the modern-era, holds all possible batting records in both forms of the game. His record in ODIs is a staggering 18426 runs in 463 at an average of 44.83 with 49 centuries.

Rohit on the other hand, is the only cricketer to have more than one double century – he has three - in ODIs. He currently averages 49.27 in ODIs and scored 9115 runs with 29 centuries. He also holds the record for most centuries (5) in a single edition of a World Cup.

Jaffer, however, had little hesitation in naming Kohli, who already has 43 ODI tons to his name and is considered to be one of the front-runners to go past Tendulkar’s towering feats in ODIs. Kohli so far has 11867 runs in 248 ODIs and still has a lot of cricket left in him.

Jaffer, who played 30 Test matches for India is considered as one of the stalwarts of domestic cricket, was also asked to name his favourite partner. “It has to be Virender Sehwag, purely because he was entertaining,” Jaffer said.

“Both are very talented. If Shaw keeps his head in the right space, he has miles to go. With the kind of game he possesses, he is a special talent. But he needs to maintain the balance. Even Gill has grabbed the chances with both hands and has gotten quality,” was Jaffer’s answer when he asked to choose between two rising talents of Indian cricket Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill.

Jaffer has been recently appointed as the head coach of the Uttarakhand team.