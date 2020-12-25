Sections
Sachin Tendulkar wears Santa Claus attire to wish fans ‘Merry Christmas’

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 14:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Sachin Tendulkar extends Christmas greetings wearing Santa Claus attire. (Twitter/Sachin Tendulkar)

Sachin Tendulkar on Friday extended Christmas greetings to all his followers on Twitter and posted a video in which the former India cricketer was seen wearing a Santa Claus attire. Tendulkar wished his fans Merry Christmas in the video.

The video was accompanied with the message, “Merry Christmas everyone! Christmas has always been about togetherness and giving. Let’s make it special for the people around us, even in the smallest of ways. Have a blessed one.”

ALSO READ: 'Ajinkya Rahane would bring a different style, different strategies': Sachin Tendulkar ahead of India vs Australia Melbourne Test

 



Known for his reserved and private personality during his international career for the Indian cricket team, Tendulkar has been quite expressive on social media ever since retiring from the game. The Christmas wish is the latest example of how the ‘Little Master’ has had an interactive presence on social media where he has been engaging with his fans and followers.

The former India captain earlier spoke about Ajinkya Rahane’s calm demeanour while talking about the second Test match between India and Australia, which starts from Saturday where Rahane will be leading India in the absence of Virat Kohli.

“Ajinkya has led India earlier also, and his calmness doesn’t mean he is not aggressive. Each person has his way of showing aggression. Someone who doesn’t show aggression doesn’t mean he’s not aggressive. (Cheteshwar) Pujara, for example, is very calm and composed; his body language is into the game, focussed. But that doesn’t mean that Pujara is trying any less than anyone else,” Tendulkar told the Business Standard.

