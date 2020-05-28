Sakshi quashes rumours of MS Dhoni’s retirement

Sections
Updated: May 28, 2020 11:19 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Indo Asian News Service

Indian cricketer MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi Singh during the Padma Awards 2018 function at Rastrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (PTI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi has once again rubbished the rumours of the veteran wicket-keeper-batsman’s retirement from international cricket. On Wednesday evening, some users started spreading rumours of Dhoni’s retirement on Twitter with hashtag #DhoniRetires. However, those following the former Indian captain ardently maintained that these were false rumours.

Sakshi also took note of the Twitter trend and lashed out at those spreading these rumours.

“Its only rumours ! I understand Lockdown has made people mentally unstable ! #DhoniRetires .. Get a life ! (sic),” Sakshi wrote on Twitter.

However, just a few minutes after posting the tweet, she deleted it.



This is not the first time Sakshi has had to step in and refute reports of Dhoni’s retirement. In September last year, she had taken to social media and rubbished rumours surrounding Dhoni’s future.

“It’s called rumours,” Sakshi had tweeted.

Speculations over Dhoni’s retirement have been in the news ever since the 2019 World Cup where the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman played his last game against New Zealand in the semi-final which India lost.

Dhoni’s return to professional cricket was expected to be one of main highlights of the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League. It was believed that his performance in IPL 13 would decide his fate as far as Team India is concerned.

However, with IPL 13 currently suspended indefinitely and T20 World Cup looking all set to be postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, chances of him donning the Indian jersey again seems bleak.

