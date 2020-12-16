Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / Salil Ankola named as Mumbai chief selector

Salil Ankola named as Mumbai chief selector

The other members of selection committee are Sanjay Patil, Ravindra Thaker, Zulfiqar Parkar and Ravi Kulkarni.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 19:50 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

Photo of former Indian cricketer Salil Ankola (Twitter)

Former India pacer Salil Ankola was on Wednesday named as Mumbai’s new chief selector for the upcoming domestic season which is set to get underway with the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy next month.

The 52-year-old Ankola took two wickets in his only Test match for India. He had also played 20 ODIs, capturing 13 wickets. In domestic cricket, Ankola played 54 matches and took 181 wickets with best figures of 6/47.

The other members of selection committee are Sanjay Patil, Ravindra Thaker, Zulfiqar Parkar and Ravi Kulkarni.

“Cricket Improvement Committee of MCA ... has made the following appointments for the season 2020-21 (ending 31st March 2021): Senior Selection Committee: Salil Ankola - Chairman, Sanjay Patil, Ravindra Thaker, Zulfiqar Parkar and Ravi Kulkarni,” MCA said in the release.



The Cricket Improvement Committee consist of Lalchand Rajput (Chairman), Rajeev Kulkarni and Sameer Dighe.

The cricket body, however, said that the name of the head coach for the senior men’s team would be announced shortly.

The much-delayed Indian domestic season will commence with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the venues for which will be declared later.

The tournament is set to be played across six states under-bio secure environment from January 10 to 31 and teams will have to assemble at their respective bases by January 2.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

WHO’s team to go to China in January for Covid-19 origin probe
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘Wastage of time’: Rahul Gandhi walks out of parliamentary panel meet
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
by Tanmay Chatterjee

latest news

Odisha ranks 13th in National Food Safety index for 2019-20: Official
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kale
Salil Ankola named as Mumbai chief selector
by Press Trust of India
In a first, Parliament committee to examine functioning of RTI
by Chetan Chauhan
‘If it gets heated, this team won’t step back’: Paine ahead of 1st Test
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.