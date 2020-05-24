Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘Salute to the spirit of human endurance,’ VVS Laxman lauds specially-abled child bowling at nets

‘Salute to the spirit of human endurance,’ VVS Laxman lauds specially-abled child bowling at nets

Laxman had previously lauded a mathematics teacher in Ladakh who is making sure his students do not miss out on much even though he has tested positive for COVID-19, saying his spirit is an inspiration.

Updated: May 24, 2020 16:19 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Hyderabad

Specially-abled child bowling at the nets. (Twitter)

A video of a specially-abled child defying odds to bowl at the nets amazed batting great V.V.S Laxman as the former ace batsman took to social media, saluting the spirit of human endurance and strength.

Laxman on Sunday shared a video on his official Twitter handle where a specially-abled child is seen bowling at the nets.

“The human spirit is one of ability, perseverance and courage that no situation can steal away. Salute to the spirit of human endurance and strength,” he said in his tweet along with the video.

 



Laxman had previously lauded a mathematics teacher in Ladakh who is making sure his students do not miss out on much even though he has tested positive for COVID-19, saying his spirit is an inspiration.

“Kifayat Hussain, a Maths teacher from Leh tested positive for Covid19, despite this he has been taking online classes for his students from the isolation centre. Such spirit is an inspiration,” Laxman had tweeted with a picture of the man.

Laxman is also doing online sessions with Bengal cricketers as he is the batting consultant for Cricket Association of Bengal’s project Vision Programme.

Laxman also recently recalled the “best battle” he has seen on a cricket field between two masters of the game - Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne.

