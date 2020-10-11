Sania Mirza posts heartfelt tweet after husband Shoaib Malik becomes first Asian cricketer to 10,000 T20 runs

Longevity, patience, hard work, sacrifice and belief – These were the words used by Sania Mirza to describe her husband and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik’s stellar achievement on Saturday.

Sania tweeted to congratulate Shoaib Malik after the middle-order batsman became the first Asian cricketer to get to 10,000 T20 runs.

Malik is only the third cricketer in the world after Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard to score 10,000 runs in the shortest format of the game.

Malik achieved the milestone in a National T20 cup – Pakistan’s domestic T20 tournament - match on Saturday. Representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Malik slammed 74 off 44 balls against Balochistan.

Reacting to his achievement, Malik said: “I would like to congratulate the people of Pakistan as I am the first Asian cricketer to have reached this milestone of making 10,000 runs in #T20 cricket & I hope I will carry on in the way I have been playing. I’d like to dedicate this milestone to my parents they’ve always prayed for me. I wish my father was alive today as he would’ve been very happy, but that’s how life is. Whenever I go to the ground I always call my mother before a match & get her prayers.

“Also a big thankyou at the same time to all my fellow players, ground staff members, fans and supporters.”

Malik, who is third in the list of highest run-scorers in T20s, has 10,027 runs in 395 matches at an average of 37.41 and a strike rate of 125.71.

The former Pakistan captain had announced his retirement from ODI cricket after the 2019 ODI World Cup but he continues to ply his trade for Pakistan in T20Is.