Sanitize those hands: Broadcaster jokes to Ben Stokes after Jason Holder forgets no handshake practice

England captain Ben Stokes, right, and West Indies' captain Jason Holder, left, watch the coin before Stoke won the toss on the first day of the 1st cricket Test match between England and West Indies, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Wednesday July 8, 2020. (AP)

West Indies captain Jason Holder almost forgot the unwritten rule of no handshake when he reached out to shake hands with England captain Ben Stokes after losing the toss in the first Test match at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Thankfully, Stokes stuck his elbow out and both the captains had a laugh after the toss which England won and chose to bat first as cricket ushered in the new dawn in Test cricket after the Covid-19 pandemic.

England vs West Indies live score day 1 at Southampton

“You can’t do that, never mind just sanitize those hands,” said the broadcaster who was not present in the ground but was conducting the toss through cameras and microphones.

The pandemic has not only forced the ICC to bring in a slew of rule changes to create a safe environment for the players and host this series in front of empty stands in a bio-secure enviroment, but it has also posed a huge challenge for the cricketers who are so used to high-fives and hugs while celebrating during a cricket match.

Meanwhile, England decided to drop Stuart Broad for the first time in a home Test after 2012. They decided to go ahead of Mark Wood.

“Overhead conditions didn’t change our perception. Looks dry on top. Won’t have too much pace in it. Recently spin’s come into it. Tough decision with Broad and Woakes. But we feel that we can have an extra dimension with the pace of Wood and Archer, said England captain Ben Stokes, who is leading England for the first time as regular captain Joe Root has taken some time off for the birth of second child.

“Not too disheartened with bowling first. Will look to make use of these conditions. We’ve got four quicks. Got Chase as a spin bowling option. Discipline’s the name of the game. Been little strange. Haven’t been able to move out of the hotel. It is what it is. Preparation’s been good,” said West Indies captain Jason Holder.

The toss was delayed by more than two hours because of light rain and wet outfield, forcing the umpires to call for an early lunch on day 1.