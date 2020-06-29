Sanjay Dobal, former Delhi cricketer, dies due to Covid-19

Well-known club cricketer and former Delhi U-23 support staff Sanjay Dobal died on Monday morning after failing to recover from Covid-19 infection, a source close to the family said. Dobal was 53 and is survived by his wife and two sons - elder Siddhant, who plays First-Class cricket for Rajasthan and younger Ekansh, who made his debut for Delhi U-23 side.

“Dobal showed symptoms and was first admitted to a medical facility in Bahadurgarh, a week back. He had tested positive for Covid-19. However, his condition deteriorated and was shifted to a Dwarka hospital with better facilities. He was given plasma but treatment didn’t work,” a DDCA official in the know of things told PTI.

A familiar figure at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Dobal was popular among the well-known Delhi cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir and Mithun Manhas. He also played for the famous Sonnet Cricket Club and was coached by Tarak Sinha.

“He was always there for any cricketer travelling out of Delhi. A very jovial man, he went out of the way to help cricketers travel in comfort,” said long-time associate and former Delhi captain KP Bhaskar was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

In fact, Gambhir and Manhas had appealed through twitter for plasma donors and Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dilip Pandey had arranged for donor. While he didn’t play in the Ranji Trophy, Dobal was associated with coaching junior cricketers after his playing days with formidable office-side Air India was over.

“I appeal to all of you to help my friend Sanjay Dobal find a plasma therapy donor. He has severe pneumonia due to Covid. Patients who’ve recovered from covid atleast 28 days ago,are willing to donate blood plz call Sidhant 9654503203, Ekansh 8130335515. Blood group O+ve or O-ve,” Gambhir had tweeted.

Dobal has also been the local manager for India versus England women’s Test at Jamia in the last decade. Former acting BCCI president CK Khanna, Delhi stalwarts Madan Lal and Manhas offered their condolences.