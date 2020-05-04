Sections
Home / Cricket / Sanju Samson reveals ‘emotional’ story about MS Dhoni

Sanju Samson reveals ‘emotional’ story about MS Dhoni

He also stated that Dhoni is one-of-a-kind cricketer and whosoever tries to copy him on the field, usually comes back empty-handed.

Updated: May 04, 2020 19:09 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi

MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson. (PTI)

India batsman Sanju Samson has narrated an incident involving former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and referred to him as India’s greatest captain ever.

He also stated that Dhoni is one-of-a-kind cricketer and whosoever tries to copy him on the field, usually comes back empty-handed.

“A guy coming from Jharkhand and becoming India’s greatest captain ever. I feel very emotional whenever I talk about Dhoni,” Samson told Rupha Ramani in a video shared by Chennai Super Kings on their Twitter handle.

“You tend to observe his game and then try to copy him but you fail. You just cannot copy him or get into his shoes,” he added.



Samson then went onto talk about a dream featuring Dhoni. He revealed that hasn’t told him about this story yet but is planning to do so soon.

“I actually saw him in my dream where Mahi bhai was the captain of the team and he was changing the field around. I was standing in the slips and he said ‘Sanju wahan ja’,” Samson said.

“Then after a few days later he stepped down as captain and I thought how will my dream come true now.

“Then there was a game between India ‘A’ and England where they asked him to captain. And when I was standing in the slips and he said ‘Sanju udhar ja’.

“I think I should tell him that this happened and it just might bring a smile to his face,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

3 jawans killed in twin attack on security personnel in J-K’s Budgam, Handwara
May 04, 2020 20:21 IST
For Indians stranded abroad, record-setting repatriation exercise begins May 7
May 04, 2020 19:32 IST
‘Bengal becoming a police state’: Dhankar sharpens attack on Mamata
May 04, 2020 18:54 IST
Daily usage of Aadhaar-enabled payment system doubles to 11.3 million in lockdown
May 04, 2020 20:08 IST

latest news

Xiaomi announces Mi Commerce: Here’s what you need to know
May 04, 2020 20:21 IST
Here’s how much Apple’s new MacBook Pro will cost in India
May 04, 2020 20:20 IST
Plasma therapy ‘no magic bullet’ against Coronavirus, say experts
May 04, 2020 20:20 IST
IFCN’s chatbot on WhatsApp to help debunk Covid-19 related fake news
May 04, 2020 20:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.