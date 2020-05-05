Sections
Sanju Samson reveals origin of Steve Smith’s nickname

Samson said he likes to observe the likes of Smith, wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and all rounder Ben Stokes preparing for games.

Updated: May 05, 2020 21:30 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Indo Asian News Service

Rajasthan Royals' Steve Smith and Stuart Binny celebrate their victory. (AP)

Wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson on Tuesday revealed how his Rajasthan Royals teammate and Australian batting stalwart Steve Smith got the nickname “Chachu.” Samson said that the nickname started with former batsman Brad Hodge.

“It started with Brad Hodge, he used to call Smith ‘Chachu’, then when Hodgy left, I started calling Smith ‘Chachu’. In return Smith also started calling me ‘Chachu’. We both really enjoy and continue calling each other that,” said Samson in a conversation with RR spin consultant and New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi on the RR podcast.

“I share a very good relationship with him. He is one of the best brains in world cricket and we all enjoy a lot playing under him,” said Samson about the RR captain.



Samson said he likes to observe the likes of Smith, wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and all rounder Ben Stokes preparing for games. “I observe Jos especially given he too is a wicketkeeper-batsman. He’s always working on his skills and his game and never sits idle. He’s either working on his keeping, batting in the nets or running around the park. I love to observe and know how he thinks and prepares as a keeper before a game,” said Samson.

Commenting on his favourite IPL knock, he said: “My favourite innings I think will be against RCB at the Chinnaswamy when I scored 91 and we won the game.”

