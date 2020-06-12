Sanju Samson wants to inculcate MS Dhoni’s calmness in tough situations

With MS Dhoni in the last phase of his cricketing career, Team India have been on the lookout for his replacement. They tried with Rishabh Pant for some time but the 21-year-old is still not able to stake claim on the wicket-keeper’s spot. Recently, KL Rahul has been roped in as a wicket-keeper despite predominantly being the captain. The fans have however called for Sanju Samson to be given the long rope in international cricket. He has played only four T20 internationals till date for India and has a disastrous average of 8.75. But Samson has always been a regular in the IPL with centuries in his name,

25-year-old Samson wants to get back into the reckoning for the spot. Recently, Samson talked about his appreciation for MS Dhoni and how he wants to inculcate the former India skipper’s calming influence in tough situations.

“MS Dhoni’s calmness and focus in tough situations is something that I would like to inculcate in my game as well and be calmer and more focussed while batting,” the 25-year-old told TimesofIndia.com.

Samson also talked about how Dhoni and legendary Australian great Adam Gilchrist changed the definition of a wicketkeeper.

“Wicket-keepers today are all top batsmen as well. You look around the world, most of the ‘keepers are very good batsmen. Adam Gilchrist changed the game for ‘keepers coming up the order, MS Dhoni has done likewise in the middle order,” said Samson.

“It is now almost a norm to have a wicketkeeper who is a very good top or middle-order batsman, as it helps the team add an extra bowler or all-rounder in the team.”

Samson also insisted that he does not feel any feeling of competition with Rishabh Pant over a spot in the team, and added that the two are really good friends. In 2019, Samson was included in the squad for series against Bangladesh, but he was not given the opportunity to play any match in the series - with Pant being the first choice wicketkeeper in the team.

“I think it all depends on the team combination. I never thought about all these lines (competition with Rishabh Pant). As a cricketer when you’re competing or when you’re trying to get into a sport, if you have an eye on other players - I don’t think that’s the way to play your cricket,” Samson was quoted as saying by Times of India.

“Rishabh and I started playing for Delhi Daredevils in the IPL and we spent a lot of time together. We are really good friends. He is a talented player. We really enjoyed playing together. I’ve played a lot of innings with him.”