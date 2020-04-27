Sections
Say no to domestic violence: Shikhar Dhawan amid lockdown

Dhawan, who is currently spending time with his family during the lockdown period, urged people to put an end to this social evil by choosing the right partner for themselves.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 15:30 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi

India's Shikhar Dhawan during an ODI (AP)

India opener Shikhar Dhawan and wife Ayesha on Monday put out a video on social media to send an important message regarding domestic violence.

With people staying at home amid coronavirus lockdown, reports of domestic violence have also come out a lot more in recent times.

His Twitter post read: “While I enjoy my time at home with my loving family, I am truly sad and disheartened and sad to hear about domestic violence still existing in today’s time and we need to put an end to it. Choose a kind and loving partnership and say no to violence.”



 

India is currently on a nationwide lockdown till May 3 as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus. In India, more than 27,000 people have been infected by the virus so far while in excess of 850 individuals have lost their lives.

In normal circumstances, Dhawan would currently be playing for Delhi Capitals in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but due to the pandemic the tournament has been postponed indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

