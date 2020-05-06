‘Score more runs than him,’ David Warner points out similarities with Virat Kohli

Sections
Updated: May 06, 2020 13:20 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Sydney

David Warner and Virat Kohli. (SPORTZPICS)

Australia cricketer David Warner has tried to name similarities between himself and India skipper Virat Kohli. Warner stated they both are driven by passion whenever they are out on the field playing for their respective countries.

“I can’t speak for Virat, obviously, but it’s almost like we got this thing in us when we go (out to the middle) we need to prove people wrong, prove someone wrong,” Warner said while speaking to Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz in ‘Conversation’.

“If you’re in that contest, and if I’m going at him for example, you’re thinking, ‘Alright, I’m going to score more runs than him, I’m going to take a quick single on him’.

“You are trying to better that person in that game. That’s where the passion comes from,” he added.



Warner also explained the small battles form within the big war whenever India and Australia compete against each other.

“Obviously you want to win the game but you almost break it down to: If I can score more runs than Virat, or if Pujara scores more runs than Steve Smith, you have these little contests and that’s how you try to narrow the game in the sense that if we do these little things, we can be ahead of the game or we can be behind the game,” Warner said

“The passion is driven by...I know my sense - one, the will to win and two, wanting to do better than that person in the opposition.”

