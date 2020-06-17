Sections
Home / Cricket / Scotland’s T20I against Australia cancelled due to COVID-19 threat

Scotland’s T20I against Australia cancelled due to COVID-19 threat

Australia were scheduled to play Scotland on June 29 at ‘The Grange’ in Edinburgh, before taking on England in a limited-overs series.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 18:04 IST

By Press Trust of India, Edinburgh

Scotland's Calum MacLeod waves as he walks off after completing their innings. (Action Images via Reuters)

Scotland’s one off T20 International against Australia, scheduled for June 29, was on Wednesday cancelled due to the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s cricket board announced.

Australia were scheduled to play Scotland on June 29 at ‘The Grange’ in Edinburgh, before taking on England in a limited-overs series. “Due to the ongoing restrictions in place for international sport due to COVID-19, Cricket Scotland, together with the ECB and Cricket Australia, has agreed to cancel the men’s T20I against Australia due to be played at The Grange on 29th June,” Cricket Scotland said in a statement.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia (CA) are in talks to reschedule the series to be played in a biosecure environment.

However, Scotland Cricket said due to the costs and logistics involved in staging a one-off fixture in a secure environment the match in Edinburgh would not be possible.



“Whilst the ECB and Cricket Australia are in joint discussions regarding the rescheduling of Australia’s tour, it has been agreed that a fixture against Scotland will not be possible should the tour take place later in the summer due to the costs and logistics involved in staging a one-off fixture in a secure environment.”

Gus Mackay, CEO of Cricket Scotland, said: “Whilst this is disappointing news for us all in Scotland, we have explored all potential options and concluded that it is no longer possible to play the men’s T20 international against Australia.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Why not name China in your tweet?’, Rahul Gandhi asks Rajnath Singh
Jun 17, 2020 18:35 IST
Slobbering bears enjoy watermelon. Watch cute video
Jun 17, 2020 18:31 IST
Saif recalls shooting with Sushant: ‘He was my backup dancer in 2006’
Jun 17, 2020 18:30 IST
LAC stand-off will go on unless Tibet issue is resolved, says exiled govt
Jun 17, 2020 18:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.