Sections
Home / Cricket / Session, Humidity, Recovery: RCB captain Virat Kohli shares three photos to reveal training mantra ahead of IPL 2020

Session, Humidity, Recovery: RCB captain Virat Kohli shares three photos to reveal training mantra ahead of IPL 2020

IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli revealed his training mantra before the start of Indian Premier League in the UAE.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 15:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Virat Kohli in training in UAE. (Virat Kohli/Instagram)

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is known as a dedicated customer when it comes to his cricket. The right-handed batsman is regarded as one of the most successful batsmen in the world for a reason. When he steps on to the field, Kohli always puts on a challenge for the opposition team’s bowlers, and always strives to give his best. But to be the best, you have to sweat it out at the nets first.

This is what Kohli is doing in the UAE ahead of the start of Indian Premier League 2020, which kicks off from September 19th. RCB have been training for the past week after completing all their bio-secure protocols, and on Thursday, the India captain shared three photos to reveal his training mantra.

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

“Proper session + proper humidity + great recovery = *happy smiley face*,” Kohli captioned his post. 

Meanwhile, speaking on RCB’s Youtube chat show ‘Bold Diaries’ last week, Kohli had said that he felt nervous when he first returned to training because it had been a while he had picked his bat.



“A couple of months back you couldn’t imagine that you will have IPL firstly... When we had our practice session yesterday, I realised how long it has been. When I was heading to the practice session, I felt nervous,” Kohli said.

“I felt a bit jittery but things were okay. I didn’t miss the game as much as I though I might...just carrying on with life was also important,” Kohli added.

Kohli credited the side’s support staff, led by Team Director Mike Hesson, for making everyone understand what’s at stake and at the same time, not put them under pressure.”Culture will not change for any individual preferences,” he said.

Kohli-led RCB will look to win their first IPL title this year in the UAE.

(With PTI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Sep 03, 2020 14:37 IST
Number of recovered Covid-19 cases is 3.5 times more than active cases: Health Ministry
Sep 03, 2020 15:57 IST
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Sep 03, 2020 12:23 IST
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Sep 03, 2020 10:41 IST

latest news

UGC releases checklist for online distance learning programmes
Sep 03, 2020 15:54 IST
Six more properties of former MP Atiq Ahmed to be attached in Prayagraj
Sep 03, 2020 15:54 IST
Kubbra Sait, Sumeet Vyas to star in new web series Wakaalat From Home
Sep 03, 2020 15:57 IST
Number of recovered Covid-19 cases is 3.5 times more than active cases: Health Ministry
Sep 03, 2020 15:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.