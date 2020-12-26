Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / Shadab Khan out of New Zealand tour with injury, to miss South Africa series

Shadab Khan out of New Zealand tour with injury, to miss South Africa series

Doctors have advised Khan to take a six-week rest following MRI scans in New Zealand which revealed the all-rounder has a teared muscle.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 13:55 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

File photo of Pakistan’s Shadab Khan (Reuters)

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan will miss the ongoing test series in New Zealand, as well as the home series against South Africa beginning next month, due to a thigh injury, the team said on Saturday.

The 22-year-old spin bowling all-rounder sustained the injury during Tuesday’s final Twenty20 match in Napier and was initially ruled out of the opening test against New Zealand, which got underway at Mount Maunganui earlier on Saturday.

Scans showed he would be sidelined for several weeks.

“The MRI reports have confirmed it is a fresh injury and not the one that had sidelined him from the Zimbabwe series last month,” team doctor Sohail Saleem said in a statement.



“Shadab will undergo a six-week rehabilitation programme during which he will have weekly ultrasound scans.

“After the competition of the six-week period, the medical panel will access and evaluate the injury before making a call on Shadab’s return to competitive cricket.”

South Africa will tour Pakistan next month for the first time in 13 years to play two tests and three Twenty20 Internationals.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Some people in Delhi trying to teach me democracy every day: Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Centre not cooperating, indulging in propaganda for political gains: Mamata
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psyops. It’s a reminder
by Shishir Gupta
8 UK returnees test Covid positive in Kerala, now being tested for UK strain
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Gold prices see mixed week, end at Rs 49,624 per 10 gram
by hindustatimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Pakistan using Taliban as ‘tool’ for dominance in Afghanistan, says Former senator
by Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Kapil Sharma’s daughter Anayra is the cutest little Santa in town, see pics
by HT Entertainment Desk
Dean Jones remembered during Boxing Day Test
by Press Trust of India
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.