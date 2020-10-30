Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / Shaheen, Wahab shine in Pakistan’s 26-run win over Zimbabwe in 1st ODI

Shaheen, Wahab shine in Pakistan’s 26-run win over Zimbabwe in 1st ODI

Chasing an imposing target of 282, the visitor’s lost two early wickets as both the openers -- Brian Chari (2) and skipper Chamu Chibhabha (13) -- were sent back to the pavilion by Afridi.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 22:12 IST

By Asian News International, Rawalpindi

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Zimbabwe's batsman Chamu Chibhabha during their 1st one-day international cricket match against Zimbabwe at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. (AP)

Shaheen Shah Afridi’s fifer and Wahab Riaz’s four-wicket haul helped Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 26 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series here at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Chasing an imposing target of 282, the visitor’s lost two early wickets as both the openers -- Brian Chari (2) and skipper Chamu Chibhabha (13) -- were sent back to the pavilion by Afridi.

Craig Ervine and Brendan Taylor then stitched a 71-run partnership for the third wicket. The former departed after playing a knock of 41 runs. Sean Williams (4) failed to leave his mark on the scoreboard and was sent back to the pavilion by Riaz, reducing the side to 4/115 in 26.4 overs.

Wesley Madhevere joined Taylor in the middle and built a 119-run stand for the fifth wicket. The duo helped the side to get past the 200-run mark. Madhevere was dismissed by Riaz in the 46th over.



Madhevere smashed 55 runs including seven fours. After his dismissal, the tourists lost wickets at regular intervals and the team was bundled out at 255 in 49.4 overs.

The side was reduced from 240/6 to 255/10 in just four overs. Taylor was the highest scorer for the side as he played a knock of 112 runs studded with three sixes.

For Pakistan, Afridi returned to the figures of 5-49 while Riaz scalped four wickets.Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Haris Sohail and Imam-ul-Haq accumulated 71 and 58 runs respectively and steered the side to 281/8 in their 50 overs.

Imad Wasim played an unbeaten knock of 34 off 26 balls.

For Zimbabwe, Tendai Chisoro and Blessing Muzarabani clinched two wickets each.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Boost to Indian Air Force’: Rudram missile to be inducted by 2022, say top officials
Oct 30, 2020 19:46 IST
Rs 1.27 lakh crore tax refunds issued to 3.9 million taxpayers, says govt
Oct 30, 2020 20:51 IST
IPL 2020, Live Score: Samson switches gears after Ashwin removes Uthappa
Oct 30, 2020 22:34 IST
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Oct 30, 2020 16:44 IST

latest news

Man booked for raping neighbour in Ludhiana
Oct 30, 2020 22:33 IST
IPL 2020, Live Score: Samson switches gears after Ashwin removes Uthappa
Oct 30, 2020 22:34 IST
Bank staff in Ludhiana booked for withdrawals from dead woman’s account
Oct 30, 2020 22:31 IST
Ludhiana MC chief directs civic body officials to initiate public dealings
Oct 30, 2020 22:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.