Sections
Home / Cricket / Shahid Afridi Foundation logo to feature on Pakistani kits in England tour

Shahid Afridi Foundation logo to feature on Pakistani kits in England tour

A well-placed source in the PCB said that negotiations were continuing with the one multi-national beverage company, which had shown interest in signing a new team logo sponsorship deal but had offered an amount far below the expectations.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 13:40 IST

By Press Trust of India, Karachi

File photo of former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi. (AFP)

Struggling to find a main sponsor for the national team, Pakistan cricketers will be sporting the logo of the Shahid Afridi Foundation on their jerseys during the upcoming series against England.

“We’re delighted that the @SAFoundationN logo will be featured on the Pakistan playing kits, since we are charity partners to @TheRealPCB. Thanking #WasimKhan & the PCB for their continued support & wishing our boys all the very best with the tour,” former skipper Afridi tweeted.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A well-placed source in the PCB said that negotiations were continuing with the one multi-national beverage company, which had shown interest in signing a new team logo sponsorship deal but had offered an amount far below the expectations of the board’s marketing pundits.

He had informed that the company had offered only 35 to 40 per cent of the amount it had earlier paid to the board in their last contract.



Pakistan is set to play three Tests and as many T20 Internationals in their tour of England.

The first Test will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester from August 5 to 9, followed by remaining two matches in Southampton on August 13-17 and August 21-25 respectively.

All the T20s between Pakistan and England will be played at Old Trafford on August 28 and 30 and September 1.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020: 9 out of 10 toppers from St Anthony’s School
Jul 09, 2020 13:38 IST
Shahid Afridi Foundation logo to feature on Pakistani kits in England tour
Jul 09, 2020 13:40 IST
Maharashtra govt revises lease rent for food vendors at Mumbai’s Juhu beach
Jul 09, 2020 13:29 IST
ENG vs WI Live Updates: How will weather hold up?
Jul 09, 2020 13:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.