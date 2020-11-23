Shahid Afridi misses flight, in danger of not playing opening match of Galle Gladiators in LPL

Problems seem never ending for the organisers of Lanka Premier League (LPL). After a number of heavyweight pull outs and few Covid-19 cases, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who has appointed as the captain of Galle Gladiators, missed his flight to Colombo on Monday morning and as a result is in danger of missing his side’s opening match of the LPL.

“Missed my flight to Colombo today morning. Nothing to worry, I’ll be reaching soon to take part in the LPL for Galle Gladiators. Look forward to joining my teammates,” Afridi tweeted.

There is no clarity as to when Afridi might land in Sri Lanka but whenever he does, he will have to undergo the mandatory quarantine period, and as a result, he may miss the initial matches of Gladiators.

If Afridi indeed misses the matches, then Bhanuka Rajapaksa will be leading the franchise. Galle Gladiators will play their first match on November 27 against Jaffna Stallions.

Earlier, Galle Gladiators had appointed Afridi as their captain and domestic talent Bhanuka Rajapaksa as his deputy for the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Afridi last featured in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League play-offs. He scalped three wickets and scored 12 runs in two games for Multan Sultans.

LPL’s inaugural season will start this week despite star players including Chris Gayle, Lasith Malinga, and others pulling out of the tournament.

In the LPL, five franchisee teams, named after Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna will compete in 23 matches.

Colombo will take on Kandy in the opening match of LPL at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on November 26.

The semi-finals will be played on December 13 and 14. The final will be played on December 16.

