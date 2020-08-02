Sections
Home / Cricket / Shahid Afridi names his favourite Indian batsmen, best bowler in the world and best batsman he has bowled at

During an interactive session with fans on Twitter, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi was asked to name his favourite batsman from India

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 06:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com, hindustantimes.com

Shahid Afridi (IDI via Getty Images)

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi picked India captain Virat Kohli and limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma as his favourite batsmen from India.

The former Pakistan captain was answering to questions posted by fans on Twitter. The ex-hard-hitting batsman had no hesitation in naming Kohli and Rohit on being asked his favourites from India.

Both Kohli and Rohit are considered to be one of the best batsmen going around in world cricket. The Indian captain has already scored close to 23,000 international runs and is the only batsman currently to average over 50 in all three formats of the game. His tally of 70 international centuries (43 in ODIs and 27 in Tests) and ability to win matches for India makes him one of the greatest to have ever played the game.

Rohit, on the other hand, is the only cricketer to have more than one double ton in ODIs. He has three. Rohit’s 264* is the highest individual score in ODIs. Rohit also has four T20I centuries to go with it. The India opener had a terrific 2019 ODI World Cup where he broke the record for scoring most centuries in a single edition by smashing five tons.



When it came to his all-time favourite batsman, Afridi, however, took the name of West Indian legend Viv Richards.

Afridi said Brian Lara and AB de Villiers are the two best batsmen he has bowled at. In the Q&A session, Afridi was also asked to name the current best bowler in the world and he decided to go with Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins.

After a lull of almost four months, international cricket returned with the England vs West Indies Test series. Currently, England are hosting Ireland in a three-match ODI series.

