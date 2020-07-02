Shahid Afridi says he has tested negative for Covid-19 along with wife and two daughters

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that he has tested negative for Covid-19. The former star had earlier tested positive for the highly contagious disease. Afridi also informed that his wife and two daughters too have tested negative.

“Alhamdulillah, my wife & daughters, Aqsa & Ansha have re-tested after our previously positive results for #COVIDー19, & are now clear. Thanking u all for your continuous well wishes, & may the Almighty bless you and yours. Now back to family time; I’ve missed holding this one,” he wrote on Twitter.

ALSO READ: Novak Djokovic and his wife test negative for coronavirus

Afridi had informed his fans that he had tested positive for Covid-19 on June13 in a Twitter post.

Afridi, who made his debut for Pakistan back in 1996, played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is. Afridi, who started his career as an opening batsman, developed into an all-rounder as his career progressed. He scored 1716, 8064 and 1416 runs in Tests, ODIs and T20Is respectively.

His more than handy leg-spin bowling earned him 48 wickets in Tests, 395 in ODIs and 98 in T20Is. Afridi also led the Pakistan side in the 2011 ODI World Cup in which they were beaten in the semi-final by eventual champions India.

Afridi held the record for scoring the fastest ODI century for a long time before New Zealand’s Corey Anderson broke it in 2014. The record for the fastest ODI hundred currently stands with South Africa’s AB de Villiers who had scored a 31-ball hundred against West Indies in 2015.