Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar wish Amitabh Bachchan speedy recovery from Covid-19

Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, who were admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for coronavirus, are “clinically stable”, hospital sources said on Monday.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 17:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

File photo of Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar. (Getty Images)

Ever since the news of Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan testing positive for Covid-19 came out, wishes have been pouring in from people from across different walks of life for the thespian’s quick and safe recovery. Not just Amitabh, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya have also tested positive.

While they are currently undergoing treatment, fans and well known celebrities have taken to social media to express their concern and wish the family’s safe recovery.

From the cricketing world, leading Indian cricketers have wished the Bachchan family. The Bachchans are hugely popular actors across the border as well and have a big fan following in Pakistan too. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who himself recovered after testing positive for Covid-19, and former speedster Shoaib Akhtar have taken to Twitter to wish the actors.



“Best wishes for @SrBachchan and @juniorbachchan. Hope you recover well and soon,” Afridi wrote on Twitter. 

“Get well soon Amit Ji @SrBachchan Prayers for a speedy recovery,” Akhtar wrote on Twitter. 

Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek, 44, revealed their diagnosis on Twitter on July 11, saying they were in the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital.

“They both are in the (isolation) ward and are clinically stable. At present, they do not requiring aggressive treatment. They are okay with the first line of medication. They are being given supportive therapy,” a hospital insider told PTI. “Their vitals and appetite are fine,” the source added.

