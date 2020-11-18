Shakib Al Hasan threatened case: Bangladesh Home Minister says strong action will be taken - Report

Bangladesh’s Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said that strong action will be taken against the person who had allegedly issued death threats to Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for inaugurating a Kali puja pandal in Kolkata, according to a report on News18.com

The cricketer had issued an apology after getting the threats and said he only joined the function briefly.

“I have inquired about the matter. We have decided to take strong action against such criminal acts committed by the person. Threatening cricketer Shakib Al Hasan or anyone is not a part of our culture and we are committed to keep our country safe from such forces,” News18.com quoted Khan as saying.

A joint team of the elite anti-crime Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and police arrested 28-year-old Mohsin Talukdar from southeastern Sunamganj district after 24 hours of a massive manhunt. “He is now in our custody awaiting subsequent legal procedures,” a police officer familiar with the development told news agency PTI.

“Expression of opinion is fine but not by threatening someone like this. I personally believe that anyone has the freedom to speak his heart. Anyone has the freedom to express his views but that does not mean someone will go against the law and threat someone like this. We all have liberty to express our opinion but not the way the man (accused) has expressed it. I felt that it is an attack on someone’s freedom of speech and expression and we have a law to deal with it,” the Home Minster was quoted as saying.

“The man has been arrested and further investigation is going on. As far as providing security to Shakib Al Hasan is concerned, we have provided enough security to him,” he added.