Sections
Home / Cricket / Shakib Al-Hasan says ICC guidelines on resumption of cricket need more clarity

Shakib Al-Hasan says ICC guidelines on resumption of cricket need more clarity

The measures include the appointment of chief medical officers, a 14-day pre-match isolation training camp and use of gloves by umpires while handling the ball.

Updated: May 24, 2020 11:58 IST

By Press Trust of India, Dhaka

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan in action Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs (Action Images via Reuters)

Banned Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al-Hasan feels the ICC guidelines on ways to resume cricket leave a lot of unanswered questions and there are issues which require discussion before the sport returns from the coronavirus-forced hiatus. As member nations ease restrictions imposed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Cricket Council on Friday issued comprehensive guidelines aimed at getting the sport up and running around the world while at the same time maintaining the highest safety protocols.

The measures include the appointment of chief medical officers, a 14-day pre-match isolation training camp and use of gloves by umpires while handling the ball.

Also read: ‘He’s a mystery, don’t know how he keeps going’: Robin Uthappa lauds KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan

“Now we are hearing that it (COVID-19 virus) might spread around 12 feet, not just three or six. So does it mean the two batsmen can’t meet at the end of the over?” asked the cricketer who is serving a one-year ban for failing to report corrupt approaches.

“They will stand at their ends? Won’t there be any crowd in the stadium? Will the wicketkeeper stand afar? What would happen to close-in fielders? These things require discussions,” he was quoted as saying by ‘Prothom Alo’ newspaper. The ICC also suggested format-specific training periods for bowlers all over the world, allowing them a minimum of 5-6 weeks of training, with the last three weeks involving bowling at match intensity in order to facilitate their return to T20Is.



Also read: ‘Take stress out of Virat Kohli’s life’: Former India pacer bats for Rohit Sharma as captain in T20Is

The 24-year-old, however, said the ICC is unlikely to let cricket resume without assessing the situation properly. “I don’t think they (ICC) will take a chance before they are very sure. Whatever it is, life comes first. I am sure they will think of safety first,” he said.

Shakib said he is spending time counting days for his return.

“I am counting days in two ways. One, when will corona be over, and the other, when will my suspension end. I am going through a tough time. Although there’s no cricket going on anywhere, I know that if it starts tomorrow, I won’t be able to play cricket.

“When you are restricted about something, whether others talk about it or not, you know yourself about what you are going through,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi court allows ED to interrogate Christian Michel
May 24, 2020 13:19 IST
New Delhi’s RML hospital dean tests Covid-19+ve, put under home quarantine
May 24, 2020 13:20 IST
IIT- Kanpur to promote all students based on their performance in semester
May 24, 2020 13:18 IST
Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon celebrate 6 years of Heropanti, see pics
May 24, 2020 13:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.