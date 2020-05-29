Shane Warne asks followers to name favourite ‘Money Heist’ character on Twitter, Yuvraj Singh responds

Sections
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne took to Twitter on Wednesday and asked his followers who is their favourite character from the series.

May 29, 2020

Yuvraj Singh of India celebrates after taking the wicket of Steve Smith of Australia during the ICC WT20 India Group 2 match between India and Australia at I.S. Bindra Stadium on March 27, 2016 in Mohali, India. (Getty Images)

The web series ‘Money Heist’ on Netflix has proved to be a global blockbuster and even cricketers seem to be huge fans of the series. Former Australian spinner Shane Warne took to Twitter on Wednesday and asked his followers who is their favourite character from the series.

“How good is the series -“Money Heist” !! Wish season 5 would hurry up and start already (when is it available to watch) ? Who’s your fav character followers ?” the leg spin great wrote.

Among those who responded was former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. The left handed batsman wrote, “Denver ! Love and hate that laugh !” 



Money Heist is a Spanish thriller which has been a huge success for the online streaming platform Netflix. The storyline revolves around a group of people who execute carefully planned robberies. The fourth season of the series was released earlier this year and a fifth instalment is also expected.

Both Shane Warne and Yuvraj Singh have been quite vocal on the social media in these days of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

