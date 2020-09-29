Shane Warne lashes out at Australian tabloids for ‘making crap up’ about him

Shane Warne is livid with a couple of Australian tabloids which wrote about his dating life and the lives of his children. (Getty Images)

Celebrities and media share a ‘hot and sour’ kind of relationship. Be it any country across the world, a renowned star has to go through the media grind. And if the former leads a ‘colourful life’, he/she has much more to deal with.

Australian spin legend, Shane Warne finds himself in a similar situation, as a latest media report made him lose his cool on social media. Warne has always been in the radar of tabloid media but this time, the former leg-spinner decided to give it back, and rather brutally. On September 28, Warne took to Twitter and lashed out at two media publications – Woman’s Day and New Idea – accusing them of “making crap up” about him.

“I’ve read some crap in my time, but New Idea has taken the cake for making crap up now & it amazes me how the regulators allow this to continue in both Woman’s day and No idea! It is absolutely disgraceful & both are never held accountable for making things up? Why?” Warne wrote on Twitter.

A few media reports suggest that one of the above-mentioned tabloids, New Idea, did a story on his dating life. Though the actual reason behind Warne’s sudden paroxysm is yet to be known, he has threatened legal action.

Warner further wrote, “I think it’s time all of us that have been wronged by both these magazines over the years get together and take them down! Any law firms out there want to co-ordinate this. Maybe the media regulators will finally put their foot down too & hold them accountable! Who’s in?”

Warne’s agony didn’t just end there. The legend accused the tabloids of going after his children as well.

“These trash magazines have also gone after all of my children over the years and Jackson lately too for no reason whatsoever! Just not fair or right on any level. Why haven’t the media regulators done something about this gutter journalism over the years & hold them accountable.”

“Spot on and let’s hope the public have had enough too and decide to never purchase either of them again! Where are the regulators? I’m so reluctant to ever say anything because it draws attention to the rubbish and made up articles - but sick of saying nothing!”



The 51-year-old former cricketer is currently the mentor of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) – the side which is placed 2nd at the points table in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).