Shane Warne slams Marlon Samuels for distasteful comment on Stokes and him, says the Windies all-rounder ‘has no friends’ and ‘needs serious help’

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 18:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Shane Warne (R) of the Melbourne Stars has a heated exchange with Marlon Samuels of the Melbourne Renegades during the Big Bash League match between the Melbourne Stars and the Melbourne Renegades at Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 6, 2013. (Getty Images)

Former Australian spin legend Shane Warne on Wednesday took to Twitter to slam West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels, for the latter’s vicious attack on Warne and England all-rounder Ben Stokes in an Instagram story.

Samuels in the Instagram story used foul language against both Stokes and Warne. He also made racist comments by saying that he had a superior skin tone. Samuels had also involved Stokes’ wife in his comments and this resulted in wide outrage over social media.

Samuels’ reaction came after Stokes had said that he wouldn’t wish two week’s Covid-19 quarantine even for his ‘worst enemy’ and took the name of Samuels after that.

ALSO READ: ‘They could have waited before declaring KL Rahul as vice-captain’: Deep Dasgupta on India’s squad for Australia



Warne has finally responded to Samuels’ comments on Twitter.

“I have just been sent what Samuels has posted re @benstokes38 & I. It is a very sad situation as he obviously needs serious help-but has no friends at all and not even his ex-teammates like him. Just because you were an ordinary cricketer-no need to be an ordinary person. Get help son,” Warne tweeted.

 

Stokes had made the comment about Samuels when speaking about the challenges of living in quarantine ahead of joining his IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, a team that is mentored by Warne.

Both Stokes and Warne have had on-field altercations with Samuels in the past and the latest episode shows the feud has not died down.

