Virat Kohli narrates standout quarantine story: ‘Baked a cake for first time’

“I bake a cake for the first time in my life on Anushka’s birthday. That would be a standout quarantine story for me because I had never baked earlier,” Virat Kohli revealed.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 12:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma. (Instagram)

India captain Virat Kohli revealed that he baked a cake for the first time for his wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on her birthday. Speaking to fellow teammate Mayank Agarwal on ‘Open Nets with Mayank’ chat show uploaded on BCCI Twitter handle, Kohli was seen answering a few rapid-fire round questions. “What is your favourite quarantine story,” Mayank asked Kohli.

In his response, Kohli said: “I bake a cake for the first time in my life on Anushka’s birthday. That would be a standout quarantine story for me because I had never baked earlier.

Also read: ‘Was fortunate I had Sachin, Ganguly, Dravid, Laxman, Sehwag at nets,’ says Anil Kumble

“It turned out to be good in the very first attempt and she told me that she loved the cake, which is very very special,” he added. 

Kohli, in an Instagram chat with with former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Instagram Live in April, had said that he is enjoying spending time at home with wife amid the lockdown. At the time, India was under complete nationwide lockdown, and both Kohli and Anushka were spending all their time at home.



“We are at home. It’s been difficult. It’s been intense. All over the world, We do have space. We went away to a farm before everything got intense. It is great we have a space to walk out. We have to be grateful. People are going through so much these days. It’s tough to watch,” Kohli had said.

“It is the longest we have spent together at one place since we have been married. We have never been at one place for so long at same time. It’s bizarre. It’s not a good thing to single out this as an opportunity to spend time. But it is what it is . We have to be positive and we are being cautious. These are strange times,” he had added.

