Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / Sheffield Shield: Furious Starc throws bat after being left stranded on 86* as captain declares innings - WATCH

Sheffield Shield: Furious Starc throws bat after being left stranded on 86* as captain declares innings - WATCH

NSW captain declared the innings when Starc was batting on 86*. The declaration didn’t please Mitchell Starc as he threw away his bat on the ground in agony, as soon as he reached the NSW dugout.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 20:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mithcell Starc batting against Tasmania in Sheffield Shield (Twitter)

Ace Australian pacer Mitchell Starc was denied a maiden first-class century during the Sheffield Shield game between New South Wales (NSW) and Tasmania on Tuesday. Batting in the third innings of the game, Starc has scored an unbeaten 86* when NSW captain Peter Nevill declared the innings at 522/6, during the final session on Day 3.

The declaration came right after Sean Abbott notched up his ton. With an hour left at the game, Starc could easily have managed 14 more runs. But Nevill called the batting duo back in the dressing room.

The decision of declaring didn’t please the Australian pacer. Starc seemed to have lost his cool as he threw away his bat on the ground in agony, as soon as he reached the NSW dugout. The moment of action was well captured on camera and shared on the official Twitter handle of cricket.com.au.

Here’s the video:

 

Starc missed out on a century in his 104th first-class match. His highest score is 99, scored against India in Mohali during Australia tour of India in 2013.

Taking about the Sheffield Shield match between NSW and Tasmania, Nick Larkin and Moises Henriques also scored centuries in their second innings, besides Abbott. As NSW declared at 522/6, they have set a target of 348 for Tasmania, who have already lost 2 wickets after scoring 26. They will be needing 322 more runs to win on the final day.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Results: 3.40 crore out of 4.11 crore votes counted till 8pm
Nov 10, 2020 20:25 IST
Bihar Results 2020: RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav wins from Hasanpur constituency
Nov 10, 2020 20:34 IST
IPL 2020 final live: Iyer, Pant take DC past 100
Nov 10, 2020 20:46 IST
Sharad Pawar spots silver lining in Bihar polls, says it has paved the way
Nov 10, 2020 18:11 IST

latest news

Staff calls off strike after North MCD offers to pay one month’s salary
Nov 10, 2020 20:48 IST
LSR College students to protest on Thursday, demand revocation of hostel policy
Nov 10, 2020 20:40 IST
Ensure maximum participation in DDC polls: Manoj Sinha tells J&K police
Nov 10, 2020 20:38 IST
If BJP lets Nitish become Bihar CM, thank Sena, says Sanjay Raut
Nov 10, 2020 20:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.