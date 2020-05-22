Sections
Home / Cricket / Shikhar Dhawan shares childhood photo of his and of son Zorawar’s, says ‘apple doesn’t fall far from the tree’

Shikhar Dhawan shares childhood photo of his and of son Zorawar’s, says ‘apple doesn’t fall far from the tree’

The similarities between the two at a similar age are uncanny. Zorawar almost looks like a doppelganger of his father, when the latter was young.

Updated: May 22, 2020 16:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com,

Shikhar Dhawan’s son Zorawar Dhawan. (Instagram/Shikhar Dhawan)

Shikhar Dhawan has been extremely active on social media ever since the lockdown was imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. From recreating bollywood classics with his wife to sharing videos of him spending quality time with his son Zorawar. The Indian opener on Thursday shared a throwback photo from his childhood and also of his son.

ALSO READ: ‘Love our chats,’ Virat Kohli shares photo with frenemy Williamson on Twitter

The similarities between the two at a similar age are uncanny. Zorawar almost looks like a doppelganger of his father, when the latter was young. Dhawan wrote,” The Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” along with the photograph. 

The father son duo are a hit with the fans. Whenever Dhawan posts videos of pictures with his son, fans shower their love on them.



Dhawan was supposed to take part in the Indian Premier League with his home team Delhi Capitals. The left handed opener made a great return to the team from the capital after spending several successful seasons with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, with whom he had also won the trophy in 2016.

The left hander spent a lot of time on the sidelines after sustaining an injury but will expected to return to his role as the opener of the limited overs team whenever cricket returns. Just like his other teammates, Dhawan is currently spending time with his family.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bihar Board 10th result 2020 soon, few things you should know now
May 22, 2020 16:55 IST
How to get a blue tick? Reply to Twitter’s post. But, there’s a catch
May 22, 2020 16:54 IST
Social distancing thrown to the wind as 5,000 vie for post of ward attendant in Ludhiana
May 22, 2020 16:53 IST
‘Admire his cunning’: Chiellini recalls Suarez biting incident
May 22, 2020 16:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.